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“No puedo, con la conciencia tranquila, apoyar la guerra en Irán”: renuncia un alto funcionario de inteligencia de EE.UU.

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Published 7:29 AM

Por Zachary Cohen, CNN

Un alto funcionario de inteligencia estadounidense, nombrado por el presidente Donald Trump, anunció abruptamente este martes que abandona su cargo, citando sus reparos respecto a la guerra de la administración con Irán.

“Tras mucha reflexión, he decidido dimitir de mi puesto como director del Centro Nacional de Contraterrorismo, con efecto a partir de hoy”, escribió Joe Kent en una publicación en X.

“No puedo, con la conciencia tranquila, apoyar la guerra en curso en Irán. Irán no representaba ninguna amenaza inminente para nuestra nación, y está claro que iniciamos esta guerra debido a la presión de Israel y de su poderoso ‘lobby’ en Estados Unidos”, añadió Kent en la carta de dimisión que adjuntó a la publicación.

La Oficina del Director de Inteligencia Nacional no respondió de inmediato a una solicitud de comentarios.

Tras la oleada inicial de ataques contra Irán, Trump aludió a una “amenaza inminente” para Estados Unidos, y los funcionarios de la administración afirmaron que EE.UU. actuó en respuesta a posibles ataques preventivos por parte de Irán contra las fuerzas desplegadas en la región; unas afirmaciones que fueron contradichas en las sesiones informativas del Pentágono ante el Capitolio, donde los funcionarios de defensa señalaron que Irán no tenía planes de atacar a menos que fuera atacado primero.

La justificación de Trump para atacar al régimen iraní ha oscilado drásticamente: desde la protección de los manifestantes que protestaron en las calles de Irán en enero, hasta la defensa de Estados Unidos frente al riesgo de que Irán desarrolle armas nucleares y de largo alcance, pasando por la eliminación de un régimen que ha respaldado a grupos terroristas responsables de la muerte de estadounidenses durante décadas. Asimismo, ha instado al pueblo iraní a tomar el control de su país, aun cuando altos funcionarios sostienen que la guerra no tiene por objetivo un cambio de régimen.

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