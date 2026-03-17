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Presidente de Cuba dice que cualquier intento de EE.UU. de controlar el país encontrará una “resistencia inexpugnable”

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Published 10:35 PM

Por Patrick Oppmann, CNN

El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, afirmó que cualquier intento de Estados Unidos de tomar el control del país será respondido con una “resistencia inexpugnable”.

En un mensaje desafiante publicado en X, Díaz-Canel denunció que Estados Unidos había buscado aislar a Cuba durante más de seis décadas y que ahora estaba utilizando la debilidad económica como un “pretexto indignante” para apoderarse de ella.

“Solo de esta manera puede explicarse la feroz guerra económica, que se aplica como castigo colectivo contra todo el pueblo”, escribió. “Ante el peor escenario, #Cuba está acompañada por una certeza: cualquier agresor externo chocará con una resistencia inexpugnable”.

El presidente Donald Trump sugirió el martes una posible acción de EE.UU. en Cuba, al afirmar: “Haremos algo con Cuba muy pronto”.

El secretario de Estado Marco Rubio reforzó esa postura con una declaración explícita de que Cuba necesita “nueva gente al mando”.

“Su economía no funciona”, declaró Rubio desde la Oficina Oval. “Están en muchos problemas, y la gente al mando no sabe cómo arreglarlo, así que tienen que poner nueva gente al mando”.

Cuba quedó sumida en la oscuridad el lunes cuando su red eléctrica colapsó en toda la isla por primera vez desde que Estados Unidos prácticamente cortó el flujo de petróleo hacia el país.

La nación caribeña de alrededor de 10 millones de personas depende en gran medida del petróleo para la generación de electricidad.

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