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Elon Musk engañó a los accionistas de Twitter antes de la adquisición en 2022, determina un jurado

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Published 4:55 PM

Por Clare Duffy, CNN

Un jurado de California falló mayoritariamente este viernes a favor de los accionistas de Twitter, quienes acusaron al multimillonario Elon Musk de hacer declaraciones falsas y de hacer caer intencionalmente las acciones de la compañía de redes sociales antes de su adquisición por US$ 44.000 millones en 2022. Sin embargo, absolvieron a Musk de las acusaciones de participar en un “plan” para defraudar a los inversionistas.

La decisión resuelve una demanda colectiva civil presentada por un grupo de accionistas de Twitter contra Musk en octubre de 2022, semanas antes de que tomara el control de la empresa. El juicio, que se prolongó durante semanas, obligó a Musk a declarar en un tribunal federal de San Francisco para defender la tumultuosa adquisición.

Musk aceptó por primera vez comprar Twitter en abril de 2022, pero luego pasó meses tratando de zafarse de la compra antes de finalmente completar la adquisición.

Los accionistas acusaron a Musk de hacer bajar deliberadamente el precio de las acciones de Twitter con tuits y declaraciones públicas durante ese periodo, sugiriendo que el acuerdo no seguiría adelante. Los demandantes, al ver caer la acción en respuesta a los comentarios de Musk y temiendo que el acuerdo no se completara, vendieron sus acciones y finalmente se perdieron las ganancias cuando se concretó la adquisición.

Los demandantes habían solicitado daños financieros no especificados.

No estaba claro de inmediato qué cantidad otorgaría el jurado tras su decisión de este viernes.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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