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Rusia lanza una inusual oleada de drones diurna contra Ucrania

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Published 9:41 AM

Por Tim Lister y Darya Tarasova-Markina, CNN

Rusia ha lanzado cientos de drones contra objetivos en toda Ucrania en un inusual ataque diurno, según el ejército ucraniano.

“Más de 400 drones de ataque incursionaron en el espacio aéreo y se registraron impactos”, afirmó el portavoz de la Fuerza Aérea ucraniana, Yuriy Ignat.

“Este fue uno de los ataques de mayor envergadura ocurridos a lo largo del día”, con drones dirigidos hacia el centro y el oeste de Ucrania, señaló Ignat.

Siete personas heridas en el ataque contra Lviv recibieron atención médica en el hospital, informó el alcalde de la ciudad, Andriy Sadoviy.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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