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Tiger Woods se vio involucrado en un accidente automovilístico con volcadura en Florida, según un informe local

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today at 12:43 PM
Published 1:18 PM

Por Jacob Lev, CNN

Tiger Woods estuvo involucrado en un accidente automovilístico con volcadura en Jupiter Island, Florida, el viernes, según un informe de WPTV, afiliada de CNN.

Los agentes dijeron a WPTV que el accidente ocurrió después de las 2 p.m., hora de Miami, del viernes.

La agencia dijo que actualmente están investigando y proporcionarán detalles adicionales a medida que estén disponibles, según el informe.

No está claro si Woods resultó herido en el accidente.

CNN se comunicó con la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Martin y con el agente de Woods, pero no obtuvo respuesta de inmediato.

Woods, de 50 años, está en proceso de volver al golf tras romperse el tendón de Aquiles hace poco más de un año y someterse después a su séptima cirugía de espalda a finales del año pasado.

En medio de especulaciones sobre si Woods volvería a competir el próximo mes en su 27.º Masters, el ganador de 15 majors debutó a principios de esta semana en The Golf League (TGL).

Woods no participa en un torneo desde julio de 2024, cuando no pasó el corte en el Open Championship en el Royal Troon Golf Club, en Escocia.

Esta no sería la primera vez que el ganador de 82 torneos de la PGA se ve involucrado en un accidente automovilístico.

El último ocurrió en 2021 en Los Ángeles. Desde entonces, Woods ha jugado 11 torneos en las últimas cinco temporadas y solo terminó cuatro de ellos.

Según el informe, se espera que el sheriff John Budensiek comparta más detalles a las 5 p.m.

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