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Zendaya y Sydney Sweeney entre las estrellas que desfilaron en la alfombra roja de la premier de “Euphoria”

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Published 4:44 AM

Por CNN en Español

Si se requirieron cuatro años para poder reunir a todas las estrellas de la serie “Euphoria” para filmar la tercera temporada, no hubo tal problema el martes para ver juntos al elenco en la alfombra roja del TCL Chinese Theatre de Hollywood, para la premier de la tercera temporada.

La tercera temporada de “Euphoria” se estrena este domingo en HBO. (HBO, al igual que CNN en Español, forma parte de Warner Bros. Discovery).

En la alfombra roja de la premier estuvieron presentes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Nika King, Natasha Lyonne, Brian Grazer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph y Alexa Demie, entre otros.

A continuación se ofrecen imágenes de las estrellas en la premier de la temporada 3 de “Euphoria”.

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