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Netanyahu dice que Israel iniciará conversaciones directas con el Líbano centradas en el desarme de Hezbollah

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Published 9:07 AM

Por Dana Karni y Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

El primer ministro de Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, ha dado instrucciones a su gabinete para que inicie “negociaciones directas” con el Líbano “lo antes posible”, y ha dicho que las conversaciones se centrarán en el desarme de Hezbollah y en el establecimiento de relaciones pacíficas entre los dos países.

“Ante las reiteradas peticiones del Líbano para que se inicien negociaciones directas con Israel, ayer di instrucciones al gabinete para que comenzara las negociaciones directas con el Líbano lo antes posible”, dijo Netanyahu en un comunicado.

Netanyahu afirmó que las negociaciones se centrarían en “el desarme de Hezbollah y el establecimiento de relaciones pacíficas entre Israel y el Líbano”. Añadió que Israel “acoge con satisfacción el llamado del primer ministro del Líbano para desmilitarizar Beirut”.

El Líbano no ha respondido públicamente de inmediato a la declaración de Netanyahu.

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