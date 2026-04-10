Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Shakira y Anitta se unen en “Choka Choka”, una canción en español y portugués

By
New
Published 6:30 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Shakira y Anitta lanzaron en conjunto el tema “Choka Choka”; la colaboración fue liberada este 9 de abril a través de las plataformas musicales. La canción cuenta con sonidos que mezclan el género urbano y el latino; además, la artista colombiana y la brasileña cantan en una mezcla de español y portugués.

La portada del sencillo muestra a dos mujeres con un estilo de ilustración tipo tarot que representan al Sol y la Luna y hacen referencia a las intérpretes. La letra del tema habla de una mujer empoderada que consigue lo que quiere y que deja sorprendidos a todos a su paso.

“Choka Choka” es parte del nuevo disco de Anitta, que lleva por título “EQUILIBIVM”, el cual incluirá un total de 15 canciones, dentro de las que destacan colaboraciones con Marina Sena, Liniker y Os Garotin, entre otros. La nueva producción musical se podrá escuchar a partir del próximo 16 de abril.

Esta es la primera vez que Anitta y Shakira colaboran en un tema musical; sin embargo, Anitta fue parte del videoclip del tema “Soltera” de Shakira, estrenado en octubre de 2024, donde la brasileña formó parte del grupo de celebridades que bailaron junto a la llamada “loba”, entre ellas Natti Natasha, Lele Pons y Winnie Harlow, entre otras.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.