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Trump fue retirado del escenario en la Cena de Corresponsales de la Casa Blanca. Está a salvo

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Published 5:56 PM

Por Kaanita Iyer, CNN

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, fue escoltado rápidamente fuera del escenario por el Servicio Secreto durante la Cena de Corresponsales de la Casa Blanca en Washington, este sábado.

El vicepresidente J. D. Vance y algunos miembros del gabinete de Trump que también asistían al evento también fueron retirados.

Trump está a salvo, según una fuente familiarizada con el asunto.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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