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Concierto gratuito de 31 Minutos en México: a qué hora empieza y dónde verlo

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April 14, 2026 6:42 PM
Published 1:50 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Este jueves se llevará a cabo el concierto gratuito de 31 minutos en el Zócalo de la Ciudad de México. El espectáculo fue anunciado a través de las cuentas oficiales del Gobierno de la capital mexicana a mediados de abril.

De acuerdo con la publicación de las autoridades, el evento tendrá lugar este jueves 30 de abril, fecha que coincide con la celebración del Día del Niño en México. El concierto fue descrito como “un show muy especial lleno de humor, imaginación y personajes que ya son parte de nuestra historia”.

La invitación al evento confirmó que el show será a las 7:00 p.m. (hora de México), tendrá acceso libre y contará con espacios accesibles para personas con discapacidad o movilidad reducida.

Para todas aquellas personas que no puedan asistir al evento, habrá transmisión en vivo por varios canales de la televisión abierta de México. Se ha confirmado que el Canal 14, Capital 21, Canal Once y TV Migrante ofrecerán la transmisión del recital gratuito; además, Capital 21 también realizará una cobertura a través de sus redes sociales.

Actualmente, 31 Minutos se encuentra en medio de la gira “Radio Guaripolo Tour”, que contempla presentaciones en diversas ciudades de México y Chile entre abril y junio.

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