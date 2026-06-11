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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 11 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 6:38 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

El Mundial 2026 comienza este jueves 11 de junio con una doble cartelera donde se destaca el debut de una de las anfitrionas, México, que inaugurará el torneo frente a Sudáfrica, exactamente igual que sucedió hace 16 años atrás, cuando los africanos fueron sede del torneo.

Más tarde será el turno de los otros dos equipos que conforman el Grupo A: Corea del Sur y República Checa, que prometen un duelo muy igualado.

La jornada de jueves y la del viernes, donde debutarán las otras dos selecciones locales (Estados Unidos y Canadá), serán las únicas dos donde allá nada más que un par de partidos. Desde el sábado habrá cuádruple programación como mínimo hasta finalizar la fase de grupos.

🏟️ Estadio Ciudad de México

🏠 Ciudad de México

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Guadalajara

🏠 Zapopan, Jalisco

  • 10 p.m. de Miami.
  • 7 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 8 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 9 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 11 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 4 a.m. de Madrid (ya viernes).

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