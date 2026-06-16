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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 16 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 4:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Cerca ya de completar la primera fecha de partidos en todos los grupos del Mundial 2026, el torneo reservó para este martes una jornada plagada de estrellas, donde saldrán al terreno de juego los últimos dos finalistas de la Copa del Mundo, además de una selección candidata a ser la sorpresa del certamen.

Al igual que el lunes, la acción tendrá lugar solo en Estados Unidos.

🏟️ Estadio Nueva York/Nueva Jersey

🏠 East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Boston

🏠 Foxborough, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos

  • 6 p.m. de Miami.
  • 3 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 4 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 5 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 7 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 12 a.m. (ya miércoles) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Kansas City

🏠 Kansas City, Missouri, Estados Unidos

  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. (ya miércoles) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Bahía de San Francisco

🏠 Santa Clara, California, Estados Unidos

  • 12 a.m. (ya miércoles) de Miami.
  • 9 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 10 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 11 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 1 a.m. (ya miércoles) de Buenos Aires.
  • 6 a.m. (ya miércoles) de Madrid.

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