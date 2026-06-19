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¿Cuánto sabes realmente sobre la Copa del Mundo? Ponte a prueba con este quiz

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Telemundo 15
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By
Published 5:45 AM

Por Ben Church, Patrick Sung Cuadrado y Ellie Stubbs, CNN

El evento deportivo más grande del planeta ya llegó a Estados Unidos, Canadá y México. Pero ¿cuánto sabes sobre el torneo?

Pon a prueba tus conocimientos con el quiz de CNN sobre la Copa del Mundo.

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