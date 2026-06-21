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Mapa de resultados de la segunda vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Colombia: dónde gana cada candidato

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Telemundo 15
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Published 2:25 PM

Por Jhasua Razo, CNN Español

Los colombianos acudieron nuevamente a las urnas este domingo para elegir al próximo presidente del país en la segunda vuelta de las elecciones. Tras una primera ronda sin un ganador por mayoría absoluta, Iván Cepeda y Abelardo de la Espriella se enfrentan en una contienda que definirá quién gobernará Colombia durante los próximos cuatro años.

Con el avance del escrutinio oficial, consulta aquí qué candidato lidera la votación en cada departamento y sigue la evolución del conteo en tiempo real conforme la autoridad electoral publica los resultados.

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