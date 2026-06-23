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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 23 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Telemundo 15
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By
Published 4:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Argentina inscribió este lunes su nombre en los dieciseisavos de final del Mundial 2026 y este martes podría ser el turno de Colombia e Inglaterra, aunque la jornada también estará marcada por la segunda presentación de la Portugal de Cristiano Ronaldo, tras un estreno muy dubitativo.

Con estos juegos se terminará la fecha 2 de la fase de grupos y a partir del miércoles empezarán las definiciones con partidos en simultáneo.

🏟️ Estadio Houston

🏠 Houston, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 1 p.m. de Miami.
  • 10 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 11 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 12 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 2 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 7 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Boston

🏠 Foxborough, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos

  • 4 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Toronto

🏠 Toronto, Ontario, Canadá

  • 7 p.m. de Miami.
  • 4 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 5 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 6 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 8 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 1 a.m. (ya miércoles) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Guadalajara

🏠 Zapopan, Jalisco, México

  • 10 p.m. de Miami.
  • 7 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 8 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 9 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 11 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 4 a.m. (ya miércoles) de Madrid.

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