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Sismo de magnitud 7,5 sacude Caracas y el centro de Venezuela, según el USGS

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Telemundo 15
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By
New
today at 3:53 PM
Published 4:56 PM

Por Michael Rios, CNN

Un potente terremoto sacudió el miércoles cerca de la costa norte de Venezuela, lo que generó el colapso de edificios en la capital, Caracas.

El sismo tuvo una magnitud de 7,5, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos. Ocurrió apenas 40 segundos después de un sismo precursor de magnitud 7,2 que sacudió la zona.

Es posible que se produzcan olas de tsunami peligrosas en las costas ubicadas dentro de un radio de 483 kilómetros del epicentro, según los Centros de Alerta de Tsunamis de Estados Unidos.

Se canceló una alerta previa de tsunami para Puerto Rico y las Islas Vírgenes.

El sismo ocurrió a 23 kilómetros al noroeste de Yumare. Algunas de las refinerías más grandes del país se encuentran en esa zona.

Residentes aterrorizados fueron vistos evacuando edificios con sus seres queridos y mascotas antes de reunirse en la calle.

El sismo también se sintió en la vecina Colombia, a cientos de kilómetros de distancia.

Videos geolocalizados por CNN mostraron edificios dañados con paredes faltantes y polvo cubriendo algunos vecindarios de la ciudad.

Esta noticia se ha actualizado con información adicional.

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Stefano Pozzebon, Avery Schmitz, Thomas Bordeaux e Ivonne Valdes, de CNN, contribuyeron a este reportaje.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

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