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Tabla de posiciones de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026: así quedan los grupos

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Telemundo 15
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By
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Published 5:59 AM

Por CNN Español

Ya se perfila el final de la fase de grupos en un Mundial de 48 selecciones en la que clasifican los ocho mejores terceros en un formato difícil de entender.

Revisa aquí la tabla de posiciones de cada uno de los grupos, con el puntaje, los partidos ganados, empatados y perdidos, los goles anotados, goles en contra y la diferencia de gol. Los mejores terceros son ordenados por puntos obtenidos y si hay empate, por diferencia de gol y luego por cantidad de goles marcados.

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