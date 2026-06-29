Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Con el conteo de actas al 100 %, Keiko Fujimori gana las elecciones en Perú de acuerdo con la autoridad electoral

<i></i><br/>
Telemundo 15
<i></i><br/>
By
New
Published 1:25 PM

Por CNN en Español

El conteo oficial de los votos de la segunda vuelta de la elección presidencial en Perú alcanzó el 100 %, con la candidata conservadora Keiko Fujimori a la cabeza por una diferencia mínima sobre su rival, Roberto Sánchez, según los resultados difundidos este lunes por la Oficina Nacional de Procesos Electorales (ONPE).

Fujimori obtuvo el 50,13 % de los votos válidos, mientras que Sánchez alcanzó el 49,86 %. En total, Fujimori recibió 9.223.396 votos, mientras que Sánchez sumó 9.173.755 sufragios, lo que representa una diferencia de 49.641 votos a favor de la candidata de Fuerza Popular, de acuerdo con el cómputo final de la ONPE.

El equipo de prensa del candidato Roberto Sánchez dijo a CNN que, por el momento, no tenía un pronunciamiento sobre los resultados publicados por la ONPE y la victoria de Fujimori.

El cierre del escrutinio llega más de veinte días después de la segunda vuelta electoral, que se realizó el 7 de junio. Con ello, se da paso a los procedimientos electorales establecidos por la legislación peruana para la proclamación oficial de los resultados por parte del Jurado Nacional de Elecciones (JNE).

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Noticia en desarrollo.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.