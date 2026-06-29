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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 29 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Telemundo 15
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By
Published 4:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Después de la clasificación de Canadá a octavos de final el domingo, este lunes comienzan cinco jornadas a triple turno para conocer a los otros 15 equipos que acompañarán a los canadienses en esa instancia del Mundial 2026.

🏟️ Estadio Houston

🏠 Houston, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 1 p.m. de Miami.
  • 10 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 11 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 12 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 2 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 7 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Boston

🏠 Foxborough, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos

  • 4:30 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1:30 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2:30 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3:30 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5:30 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10:30 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Monterrey

🏠 Guadalupe, Nuevo León, México

  • 9 p.m. de Miami.
  • 6 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 7 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 8 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 10 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 3 a.m. (ya martes) de Madrid.

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