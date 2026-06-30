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Lanzan operación de búsqueda tras la explosión de una bomba que dejó tres heridos en una residencia de Mónaco

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Telemundo 15
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Published 12:56 AM

Por Lex Harvey, CNN

Las autoridades de la acaudalada ciudad-estado de Mónaco han puesto en marcha una operación de búsqueda que se ha extendido hasta Francia, después de que varias personas resultaran heridas en una explosión provocada por una bomba colocada en un edificio residencial.

La bomba explotó poco antes de las 9:00 de la noche, hora local, del lunes, y los heridos, entre ellos un niño, fueron trasladados a un hospital en Niza, en la vecina Francia, según el gobierno de Mónaco.

Un hombre fue captado por las cámaras huyendo hacia Beausoleil, una ciudad francesa que limita con Mónaco, declaró el alcalde de la ciudad, Gérard Spinelli, en una rueda de prensa, de acuerdo con la agencia Associated Press.

Según BFMTV, filial de CNN, unos 40 soldados franceses y dos helicópteros han sido desplegados para ayudar en la persecución.

Los delitos violentos son prácticamente inexistentes en Mónaco, una ciudad-estado situada en el mar Mediterráneo, hogar de aproximadamente 40.000 personas y conocida como un lugar de recreo para los ricos.

El príncipe Alberto II de Mónaco declaró en un comunicado que “todos los servicios estatales pertinentes están actualmente movilizados, en estrecha colaboración con las autoridades francesas”.

“Confiamos en que esclarezcan las circunstancias de esta tragedia lo más rápidamente posible, identifiquen a los responsables y proporcionen toda la respuesta necesaria, a todos los niveles”, apuntó.

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