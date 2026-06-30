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LeBron James dejará los Lakers y se convertirá en agente libre, según informes

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Telemundo 15
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Published 9:53 AM

Por Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Según varios informes, LeBron James dejará Los Angeles Lakers esta temporada baja.

Shams Charania de ESPN fue el primero en informar que James le comunicó a los Lakers su decisión de abandonar el equipo y convertirse en agente libre. Otros expertos de la NBA confirmaron la noticia.

CNN se ha puesto en contacto con los representantes de James para obtener comentarios, pero hasta ahora no ha obtenido respuestas.

El jugador de 41 años, James, dijo después de la eliminación de los Lakers esta primavera que no sabía qué le depararía el futuro. El informe de Charania indicó que James no se retiraría y que buscaría jugar para un nuevo equipo la próxima temporada.

La fábrica de rumores se activará con fuerza sobre cuál podría ser el próximo destino de James. Durante mucho tiempo se ha rumoreado que podría regresar a Cleveland para una última etapa con el equipo que lo seleccionó en el draft y con el que ganó un título en 2016. Sin embargo, varios otros equipos tendrán el espacio salarial necesario para ficharlo, incluyendo los Golden State Warriors.

Los informes indican que aún no ha decidido a qué equipo unirse. Las negociaciones entre jugadores y equipos pueden comenzar a las 6:00 p.m. hora de Miami de este martes y los jugadores pueden firmar oficialmente con los equipos a partir de las 12:01 a.m. hora de Miami del próximo lunes, aunque las noticias sobre acuerdos podrían informarse antes de ese momento.

James entrará en su temporada número 24 en la NBA, extendiendo su récord en la liga. Además de los Cavaliers y los Lakers, James también pasó cuatro temporadas con el Miami Heat.

Dejará a los Lakers después de ocho años de resultados mayormente mixtos. Su etapa comenzó con un campeonato de la NBA en su segundo año en Hollywood, ganando el título en la burbuja inducida por el covid-19. Desde entonces, ha roto múltiples récords de la NBA vistiendo el púrpura y oro, incluyendo convertirse en el máximo anotador de todos los tiempos de la liga.

Nunca pudo devolver a los Lakers a ese nivel de campeonato después de la temporada 2020, incluso después de que el equipo añadiera a Luka Dončić en un traspaso bomba en 2025. Los Lakers fueron barridos en la segunda ronda esta temporada por el Oklahoma City Thunder.

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