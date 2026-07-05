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Una avioneta cayó al East River de Nueva York, informaron las autoridades

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Telemundo 15
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By
Published 10:03 AM

Por Sneha Dhandapani, CNN

Un hidroavión realizó un aterrizaje forzoso en el East River, entre Brooklyn y Manhattan, poco después del mediodía de este domingo, según informaron autoridades de Nueva York.

Equipos del Departamento de Bomberos de la Ciudad de Nueva York evacuaron a las ocho personas que iban a bordo de la aeronave. Dos de ellas sufrieron heridas leves y rechazaron atención médica en el lugar, informó el Departamento de Bomberos.

El Departamento de Bomberos recibió el aviso a las 12:01 p.m. sobre un hidroavión que había realizado un aterrizaje forzoso en el río, al norte del puente de Williamsburg. La aeronave quedó a flote en posición vertical y actualmente está siendo remolcada de regreso al muelle.

Un audio de ATC.com captó el momento en que un helicóptero de la Policía de Nueva York respondió a la emergencia.

“Mayday, mayday, mayday”, reportó el piloto del helicóptero. “Avión caído al agua”.

La tripulación informó que dos embarcaciones se acercaban a la aeronave.

“Parece que el piloto está bien”, comunicó por radio el piloto del helicóptero, según el audio de ATC.com.

El aterrizaje forzoso provocó la rotura del puntal de una de las alas de la aeronave, según la Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA, por sus siglas en inglés). La FAA investigará el incidente.

El hidroavión, un Kodiak 100, fue fabricado el año pasado, según los registros de propiedad de la FAA. La identidad del propietario no figura en los registros públicos.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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