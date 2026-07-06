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Así quedan los cuartos de final del Mundial 2026: clasificados, partidos y fechas

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Telemundo 15
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July 4, 2026 5:31 PM
Published 5:14 AM

Por CNN en Español

Sin pausa. Así transcurre la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. Después de un viernes donde se terminó de conformar el cuadro de octavos de final, el sábado se confirmó la primera llave de cuartos, entre Francia y Marruecos, que eliminaron a Paraguay y Canadá, respectivamente. Este domingo fue el turno de Noruega e Inglaterra, que en dos partidazos sacaron del torneo a Brasil y México. Así va quedando el cuadro de los mejores ocho del torneo:

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