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Tribunal francés allana el camino para que Le Pen vuelva a presentarse a elecciones, pero ratifica su condena

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Telemundo 15
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Published 5:29 AM

Por Pierre P. Bairin, Lauren Kent y Joseph Ataman, CNN

Un tribunal de apelación francés ha abierto la puerta a que la líder de extrema derecha Marine Le Pen se presente a las elecciones presidenciales del próximo año, aunque probablemente tendría que permanecer confinada en su domicilio con una pulsera electrónica tras haber confirmado el tribunal su condena por malversación de fondos de la Unión Europea.

El tribunal dictaminó que Le Pen debe cumplir una pena de tres años de prisión; sin embargo, dos de esos años quedan en suspenso y le ordena llevar un dispositivo electrónico de localización durante un año.

Asimismo, el tribunal de apelación redujo efectivamente el tiempo de inhabilitación para cargos públicos a solo 15 meses —técnicamente una prohibición de 45 meses con 30 meses en suspenso— y le impuso una multa de 100.000 euros (US$ 114.000).

El fallo implica que aún podría presentarse a las elecciones presidenciales francesas de 2027 llevando una pulsera electrónica, si bien esto dificultaría logísticamente la campaña y probablemente generaría problemas políticos para su partido, Agrupación Nacional.

Le Pen había descartado anteriormente presentarse a las elecciones si se veía obligada a llevar una pulsera electrónica.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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