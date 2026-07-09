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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 9 de julio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Telemundo 15
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By
Published 4:00 AM

Por CNN en Español

La búsqueda de los cuatro semifinalistas del Mundial 2026 empieza este jueves con un duelo que promete muchísimo, no solo por tratarse de dos de las mejores selecciones del torneo, sino que para una de ellas también representa la posibilidad de vengar su eliminación en Qatar 2022.

🏟️ Estadio Boston

🏠 Foxborough, Massachusetts, Estados Unidos

  • 4 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10 p.m. de Madrid.

Posibles formaciones

Francia: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, WilliamSaliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappé. DT: Didier Deschamps.

Marruecos: Yassine Bounou; Achfraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Redouano Halhal, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil Al Aynaoui; Bilel El Khanouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Brahim Díaz; Soufiane Rahimi. DT: Mohamed Ouahbi.

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