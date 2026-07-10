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CNN - Spanish

Cuba sufre el segundo apagón de esta semana

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Telemundo 15
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Published 2:22 PM

Por Michael Rios y Patrick Oppmann, CNN en Español

Cuba ha sufrido un apagón a nivel nacional por segunda vez esta semana.

Su red eléctrica nacional colapsó el viernes por la tarde, según el operador de la red y el ministerio de Energía.

Esto ocurre mientras el país enfrenta una crisis energética en curso, agravada por un bloqueo efectivo de Estados Unidos a los envíos de combustible, que Cuba necesita para generar electricidad.

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