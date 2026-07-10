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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 10 de julio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Telemundo 15
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By
New
Published 4:00 AM

Por CNN en Español

La primera semifinal del Mundial 2026 se confirmará este viernes, con el gran duelo europeo entre España, la candidata de muchos, y Bélgica, que viene de golear a una de las selecciones anfitrionas, Estados Unidos.

🏟️ Estadio Los Ángeles

🏠 Inglewood, California, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

Posibles formaciones

España: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal. DT: Luis de la Fuente.

Bélgica: Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Joel Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper; Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana; Dodi Lukebakio, Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard. DT: Rudi García.

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