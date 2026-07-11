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La policía busca a los responsables tras un tiroteo con 2 muertos en el mayor festival callejero latino de Canadá, en Toronto

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Telemundo 15
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By
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today at 6:02 PM
Published 7:11 PM

Por Emma Tucker, CNN

Continúa la búsqueda del sospechoso después de que dos personas murieran y varias más resultaran heridas en un tiroteo masivo en el mayor festival callejero latino de Canadá en Toronto el sábado, informó la policía.

Seis personas recibieron disparos, y el sospechoso o los sospechosos siguen prófugos, indicó la policía.

Imágenes de CTV mostraron a los asistentes al festival huir por las aceras desde el lugar de los hechos —acordonado con cinta amarilla— mientras numerosas camionetas SUV y patrullas policiales negras, vehículos blindados pesados ​​y ambulancias se dirigían a toda velocidad hacia la zona.

Se hallaron seis víctimas con heridas de bala y el lugar se vio rápidamente rodeado por un gran despliegue policial, de acuerdo con la agencia. Los sospechosos permanecen en libertad, indicó la policía.

La policía aseguró el lugar aproximadamente una hora después de que comenzara el tiroteo, pero siguió instando a la gente a mantenerse alejada de la zona, situada en el centro de la ciudad, donde se celebra anualmente desde hace 22 años el festival Salsa on St. Clair, un evento de varios días dedicado a la cultura latina.

CNN contactó a los organizadores del festival, la policía y funcionarios de la ciudad para solicitar comentarios.

Aunque la violencia armada mortal es menos común en Canadá que en Estados Unidos, aun así devasta a las comunidades.

Hace menos de tres semanas, el país quedó devastado por otro tiroteo masivo cuando un hombre armado abrió fuego en Montreal. Un posterior tiroteo con la policía dejó dos muertos a plena luz del día y marcó la primera vez en dos decenios que un agente de policía de Montreal muere en el cumplimiento del deber.

El tiroteo ocurrió en un país con leyes sobre armas mucho más estrictas en comparación con Estados Unidos y donde los tiroteos masivos son poco frecuentes. Después de que Canadá sufriera su tiroteo más mortífero en Nueva Escocia en 2020, en el que murieron 22 personas, el gobierno implementó importantes reformas y prohibiciones sobre armas de estilo militar.

Esta noticia fue actualizada.

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