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Muere a los 71 años el senador Lindsey Graham tras una enfermedad repentina

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Published 11:57 PM

Por Karina Tsui, CNN

El senador estadounidense Lindsey Graham, republicano de Carolina del Sur, falleció “a causa de una enfermedad breve y repentina”, informó un portavoz de su oficina a CNN.

“La familia del senador Graham agradece las oraciones en este momento y pide privacidad durante este período increíblemente difícil”, dijo el portavoz.

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