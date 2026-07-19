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Reportan interrupciones en Facebook e Instagram, según redes de usuarios

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Telemundo 15
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By
today at 2:50 AM
Published 4:11 AM

Por Issy Ronald, CNN

Algunos usuarios de Facebook e Instagram reportan caídas internacionales, lo que les impide acceder a sus publicaciones, según dos organismos de vigilancia de internet y una verificación de CNN en las plataformas.

Más de 23.000 usuarios reportaron problemas con Facebook solo en Estados Unidos entre las 3:44 y las 5:02 a.m. hora de Miami de este domingo por la mañana, momento en el que la cantidad de reportes disminuyó drásticamente, dijo DownDetector, que monitorea servicios de internet.

Y al menos 18.000 reportes señalaron problemas con Instagram en Estados Unidos durante el mismo periodo, según los datos de DownDetector.

El organismo de control de Internet NetBlocks, que monitorea el acceso a Internet a nivel mundial, señaló que los usuarios de Facebook e Instagram estaban experimentando interrupciones internacionales, no relacionadas con ninguna interrupción del servicio de Internet a nivel nacional.

CNN se ha puesto en contacto con Meta, la empresa matriz de las dos plataformas de redes sociales, para obtener comentarios.

Durante la interrupción, los usuarios afectados de Facebook recibieron un mensaje de error que decía que su cuenta estaba “actualmente no disponible debido a un problema del sitio”, y se les pidió que intentaran iniciar sesión de nuevo “en unos minutos”.

WhatsApp, que también es propiedad de Meta, no pareció experimentar problemas durante la interrupción.

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