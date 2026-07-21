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Mamdani reconoce que no tiene autoridad para arrestar a Netanyahu en un nuevo video

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Telemundo 15
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By
Published 5:46 PM

Por Katherine Koretski, CNN

El alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York, Zohran Mamdani, dijo en un nuevo video este martes que no tiene autoridad legal para arrestar al primer ministro de Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, si visitara la ciudad de Nueva York.

En un video publicado en X, Mamdani dijo: “Mi Gobierno ha revisado todas las vías disponibles conforme a la ley aplicable para determinar si la ciudad de Nueva York podría ejecutar la orden de arresto de la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) si Benjamin Netanyahu viniera aquí. Está claro que no tenemos autoridad legal independiente para ejecutar esta orden. Sin embargo, el Gobierno federal sí la tiene, y le pido que se sume a la CPI y ejecute esta orden”.

La publicación llega apenas días después de que Mamdani dijera en una entrevista con The New York Times que estaba trabajando con el equipo legal de su Gobierno sobre cómo ejecutar el arresto de Netanyahu por sus “presuntos crímenes de guerra”.

El presidente Donald Trump intervino en el debate el lunes en Truth Social, al decir que Netanyahu “no será arrestado de ninguna manera, forma o modo”.

Netanyahu podría visitar Nueva York más adelante este año para asistir a la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas. Su oficina ya había acusado a Mamdani de “desviar la atención pública de sus desatinos y atacar al líder del Estado judío y la única democracia de Medio Oriente”.

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