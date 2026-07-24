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Según informes, los Estados miembros de la Corte Penal Internacional votaron a favor de destituir a Karim Khan

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Telemundo 15
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Published 11:10 AM

Por Sophie Tanno, CNN

Los Estados miembros de la Corte Penal Internacional votaron este viernes a favor de destituir al fiscal en jefe de la corte, Karim Khan, tras acusaciones de conducta sexual inapropiada, según informaron Reuters y AP citando fuentes diplomáticas.

La votación para destituir a Khan se produce en medio de un nuevo escrutinio de la corte de crímenes de guerra por parte de Washington, que considera a este organismo judicial independiente una amenaza para su soberanía.

Khan ha negado reiteradamente las acusaciones y cualquier irregularidad.

Esta es una noticia de última hora que será actualizada.

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