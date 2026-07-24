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Trayectoria de la tormenta tropical Genevieve: dónde está y hacia dónde se dirige

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Telemundo 15
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Published 3:13 PM

Por CNN en Español

La tormenta tropical Genevieve se formó la tarde de este viernes en el océano Pacífico, de acuerdo con un informe del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).

A las 5 p. m., hora de Miami, Genevieve se ubicó a 945 kilómetros de Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, México, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 75 kilómetros por hora y vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical que se extienden hasta 75 kilómetros.

De acuerdo con el NHC, la tormenta tropical se dirige hacia el oeste-noroeste a cerca de 20 kilómetros por hora. Además, se pronostica que se fortalecerá significativamente en los próximos días y anticipa que alcanzará la intensidad de huracán durante el fin de semana.

Sin embargo, el NHC no pronostica que Genevieve toque tierra, mientras que el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de México (SMN) informó este viernes que Genevieve no representa un peligro para el país por su distancia y trayectoria.

Hasta el momento, tampoco hay advertencia o alertas para algún territorio que pueda verse afectado por su paso.

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