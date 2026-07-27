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Acusan al hijo del asistente de los Chiefs Eric Bieniemy de dispararle a su madre en Virginia

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Telemundo 15
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By
New
Published 8:38 AM

Por Associated Press

El hijo del entrenador asistente de los Chiefs Eric Bieniemy fue arrestado y acusado de dispararle a su madre, Mia Bieniemy, esposa del coordinador ofensivo de Kansas City, según las autoridades de Virginia.

La Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Loudoun informó este lunes que los agentes respondieron la noche del domingo a un tiroteo en Ashburn, Virginia, donde encontraron a Mia Bieniemy, de 57 años, con múltiples heridas de bala. Fue trasladada a un hospital y este lunes se encontraba en condición estable.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, de 27 años e hijo de la pareja, fue arrestado en relación con el tiroteo. Está acusado de lesiones maliciosas, uso de un arma de fuego durante la comisión de un delito grave y disparar un arma de fuego dentro de una vivienda. Permanece detenido sin derecho a fianza en el Centro de Detención para Adultos del condado de Loudoun.

Eric Bieniemy estuvo con los Chiefs durante el entrenamiento del equipo en St. Joseph, Missouri, el domingo. Sin embargo, no asistió a la práctica de este lunes.

“El club está al tanto del incidente que involucra a la familia de Eric Bieniemy”, dijo el equipo en un comunicado enviado a The Associated Press. “Por respeto a su privacidad, no haremos comentarios por el momento. Nuestros pensamientos y oraciones están con ellos”.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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