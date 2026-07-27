Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Trayectoria del huracán Genevieve de categoría 5: dónde está y hacia dónde se dirige

<i></i><br/>
Telemundo 15
<i></i><br/>
By
New
Published 5:37 AM

Por CNN Español

El huracán Genevieve, el primero en alcanzar la categoría 5 en el Pacífico este desde Kristy en 2024, se encontraba la mañana de este lunes a 855 km al sur-suroeste del extremo sur de Baja California, según el Centro Nacional de Huracanes de Estados Unidos (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).

Genevieve avanza en dirección noroeste a unos 20 km/h, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 260 km/h y rachas de hasta 315 km/h.

“El oleaje generado por Genevieve está afectando partes de la costa suroeste de México y la zona sur de la península de Baja California, y se extenderá hacia el norte a lo largo del resto de la costa occidental de dicha península para esta noche”, dice el reporte más reciente de la agencia. “Es probable que este oleaje provoque condiciones de oleaje y corrientes de resaca potencialmente mortales”, agrega.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de México prevé que para el mediodía de este lunes Genevieve se debilite a huracán categoría 4. El ciclón continuaría debilitándose el resto de la semana, mientras se aleja de México, hasta degradarse a tormenta tropical el viernes.

Las autoridades mexicanas advierten que “los desprendimientos nubosos del sistema reforzarán la probabilidad de lluvias fuertes a muy fuertes en el occidente del territorio nacional”, aunque por la lejanía del huracán y su trayectoria no se han emitido recomendaciones específicas.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.