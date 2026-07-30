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La UEFA votó a favor de boicotear los Mundiales por el plan de la FIFA para abrir el fútbol al capital privado

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Telemundo 15
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Published 9:30 AM

Por Patrick Sung Cuadrado, CNN

La UEFA, el organismo rector del fútbol europeo, votó a favor de boicotear los futuros Mundiales masculino y femenino en respuesta al plan de la FIFA, el organismo rector del fútbol mundial, de inyectar inversión privada en sus competiciones.

La decisión de la UEFA pone ahora la presión sobre las demás confederaciones de la FIFA: la Confederación Africana de Fútbol (CAF), la Confederación Asiática de Fútbol (AFC), la Concacaf, la Confederación de Fútbol de Oceanía (OFC) y la Conmebol.

La AFC y la Concacaf ya expresaron su profunda preocupación por la falta de consultas sobre la propuesta.

El comité ejecutivo de la CAF anunció el miércoles que se reunirá la próxima semana para evaluar el plan.

La Conmebol y la OFC no se han pronunciado públicamente.

CNN se comunicó con todas esas confederaciones para conocer su reacción a la noticia y si planean seguir la postura adoptada por la UEFA.

Tras la votación, la UEFA endureció aún más su postura y difundió un mensaje con una frase que resume su oposición al proyecto: “El Mundial no está en venta”.

El organismo rector del fútbol europeo calificó el plan de la FIFA para incorporar inversión privada a sus competiciones de “irresponsable e indefendible”, especialmente porque, según dijo, fue “concebido en secreto y llevado al borde de su aprobación sin ninguna consulta significativa con quienes tienen la responsabilidad de velar por el fútbol”.

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