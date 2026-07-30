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Medallero de los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2026: México domina, Colombia y Cuba completan el podio

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Telemundo 15
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July 26, 2026 7:04 PM
Published 11:14 AM

Por CNN en Español

Los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2026 comenzaron oficialmente el viernes y ya tenemos una gran cantidad de medallas entregadas hasta el momento.

México es amplio dominador, no solo en la cantidad total de medallas, sino también en las preseas de oro, mientras que Colombia ya quedó posicionado como escolta. Más atrás, Cuba, Venezuela y Guatemala pelean por completar el Top 5.

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