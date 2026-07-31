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El Departamento de Justicia admite fallas en la renovación del estanque reflectante y desestima caso contra exatleta olímpico

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Telemundo 15
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By
Published 3:31 PM

Por Katelyn Polantz, CNN

El Departamento de Justicia admite que una renovación de US$ 14 millones del estanque reflectante del Monumento a Lincoln, en Washington, impulsada por el presidente Donald Trump, fue defectuosa. También desestima el caso penal contra el exatleta olímpico David Hearn, en el que se lo acusaba de dañar el lugar, según un nuevo documento judicial presentado por Jeanine Pirro, fiscal federal para el Distrito de Columbia.

“No fue sino hasta después de la presentación de la acusación formal [contra Hearn] que el [Departamento del Interior] proporcionó documentos adicionales a la [Fiscalía Federal para el Distrito de Columbia] que indicaban que los daños al estanque reflectante del Monumento a Lincoln en junio de 2026 fueron consecuencia de una instalación defectuosa por parte del contratista Atlantic Industrial Coatings y de la prisa por completar el proyecto antes de los actos relacionados con la celebración de America 250 durante las semanas cercanas al Día de la Independencia de 2026”, escribió la oficina de Pirro.

Los abogados de Hearn dijeron en un comunicado tras conocer la decisión: “El caso del Gobierno de Trump contra David Hearn nunca debió presentarse. Su desestimación no borra el abuso de poder del Gobierno al arrestar y acusar a un patriota estadounidense que no hizo nada malo. El enfoque del Gobierno fue ‘preparados, disparen, apunten’. El Gobierno le debe una disculpa a Hearn”.

CNN solicitó comentarios a Atlantic Industrial Coatings.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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