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Un avión militar se estrella e incendia en una base del Cuerpo de Marines de California

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Telemundo 15
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By
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Published 11:28 AM

Por Aaron Cooper, CNN en Español

Un avión de combate se estrelló este viernes en la Estación Aérea del Cuerpo de Marines de Miramar, California, y se incendió, según muestran imágenes de KGTV, afiliada de CNN.

El humo del accidente se podía ver a kilómetros de distancia.

La aeronave involucrada era un avión de combate F-35B Lightning II, según informó el Pentágono a KGTV.

Según imágenes grabadas desde un helicóptero, el avión parece haber caido justo antes de la pista de la base. Los bomberos del aeropuerto rociaron los restos con espuma extintora y trabajaron para sofocar un incendio de pasto alrededor del lugar del accidente.

KGTV informó que el piloto se eyectó y fue rescatado.

Considerado por su fabricante como “el avión de combate más avanzado del mundo”, el F-35B puede aterrizar como un avión convencional o verticalmente, de forma similar a un helicóptero. Este avión, de más de 15 metros de largo, es operado por los Marines de Estados Unidos, el Reino Unido y la Fuerza Aérea Italiana. Según el fabricante, cada avión costaba aproximadamente 102 millones de dólares.

La causa del accidente no fue determinada hasta el momento.

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