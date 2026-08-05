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Un objeto no identificado provoca interrupciones en el aeropuerto de Leipzig

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Telemundo 15
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Published 3:39 AM

Por Sophie Tanno

Un objeto no identificado provocó interrupciones en el aeropuerto de Leipzig durante la noche del miércoles al jueves, lo que obligó a suspender las operaciones de vuelo y a desviar algunos aviones, según informó la policía alemana.

La policía informó en un comunicado que estaba investigando después de que se viera un objeto volando cerca del aeropuerto poco antes de la medianoche, lo que provocó el desvío de varias aeronaves, incluido un avión de pasajeros, a otros aeropuertos.

Según informaron, se desplegó un robot de desactivación de explosivos como parte de la investigación.

La policía no ha confirmado las informaciones que apuntan a que el objeto pudiera haber sido un dron, pero Alemania ha estado en estado de alerta máxima en los últimos meses ante la posible actividad no autorizada de drones, tras una serie de incidentes cerca de aeropuertos, instalaciones militares y otras infraestructuras sensibles.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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