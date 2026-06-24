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Noticias Principales

Arrestan a dos sospechosos de asesinato en Banning

KESQ
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New
Published 7:21 AM

Dos sujetos fueron arrestados en Banning por el asesinato de un hombre de 21 años hace una semana.

El primer sospechoso es un hombre de 34 años y el otro es un individuo de 22 años.

Ambos enfrentan cargos por asesinato y participación en una pandilla criminal.

La policía informó que el día del crimen  encontraron a David Hernández Enriques con varias heridas de bala y fue declarado muerto en el lugar.

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Nancy Prado

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