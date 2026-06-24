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Noticias Principales

La ciudad de Indio realizará una ceremonia para iniciar la construcción del edificio de policía

KESQ
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Published 7:36 AM

La ciudad de Indio realizará una ceremonia para iniciar la construcción del edificio de la policía con un costo de 45 millones de dólares que estará listo en el 2028.

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo este jueves a las 8:30 de la mañana en el área de la calle Jackson y la Dr. Carreon.

El edificio contará con vestidores, estaciones de trabajo, oficinas, gimnasio, área de entrenamiento, salas de reuniones y entrevistas, además de espacios públicos diseñados para fortalecer la relación con la comunidad.

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Nancy Prado

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