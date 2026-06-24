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Noticias Principales

La policía sigue buscando a un hombre armado en Coachella

MGN
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Published 7:57 AM

La policía sigue buscando a un hombre armado que ayer a las 6 de la tarde protagonizó un tiroteo que dejó a un hombre herido en Coachella por la avenida Araby, cerca de la calle Tripoli.

Cuando los agentes llegaron, encontraron a un hombre con una herida de bala, quien dijo que le dispararon mientras conducía su auto.

La víctima fue llevada al hospital y se espera que se recupere.

El área fue cerrada mientras las autoridades investigaban.

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Nancy Prado

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