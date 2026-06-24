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Noticias Principales

Los Supervisores del Condado de Riverside aprobaron el presupuesto para el siguiente año fiscal

By
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Published 7:06 AM

Los Supervisores del Condado de Riverside aprobaron el presupuesto de 10 mil millones de dólares para el siguiente año fiscal, en el que agregaron 8.5 millones de dólares más para el Departamento del Sheriff, que había dicho que necesita 250 millones de dólares, para no eliminar más de 600 puestos de trabajo en los próximos años.

También agregaron 679,000 dólares para la Oficina del Fiscal de Distrito y 250,000 dólares más para el Departamento de Servicios para Animales.

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Nancy Prado

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