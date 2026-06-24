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Noticias Principales

Operativo de rescate en un restaurante McDonald’s de Rancho Mirage

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Published 7:52 AM

La tarde de ayer se realizó un importante operativo de rescate en un restaurante McDonald's de Rancho Mirage después de que una persona sufriera una emergencia médica mientras se encontraba en el techo del edificio. Al llegar al lugar, los equipos de bomberos y paramédicos determinaron que el paciente no podía descender de manera segura y se solicitó el apoyo de un camión con escalera aérea especializada y luego la persona fue atendida por personal médico que transporto al hospital al individuo.

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Nancy Prado

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