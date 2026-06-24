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Noticias Principales

Organización no lucrativa Well In The Desert de Palm Springs recibió una donación anónima

KESQ
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Published 6:37 AM

La organización no lucrativa Well In The Desert de Palm Springs recibió una donación anónima de un millón de dólares, lo que inició una campaña de igualación de fondos para asegurar que no sea cerrada.
Durante casi 30 años, Well In The Desert ha proporcionado comidas, asistencia alimentaria y servicios de apoyo en todo el Valle de Coachella.
Solo en el 2025 sirvieron cerca de 98,000 comidas y continúa apoyando a más de 250 familias cada semana a través de su banco de alimentos.

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Nancy Prado

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