Skip to Content
Noticias Principales

Alertan por niveles elevados de cromo-6 en algunos suministros de agua potable en el Valle de Coachella

PublicDomainPictures
By
today at 8:27 AM
Published 7:58 AM

Ayer dieron a conocer que se detectó cromo-6, una sustancia química relacionada con el cáncer, en algunos suministros de agua potable del Valle de Coachella.

Muchas personas recibieron cartas en las que les informan que en las pruebas realizadas en el agua potable encontraron niveles de cromo-6 superiores al límite de seguridad establecido por el estado, por lo que se recomienda precaución al tomar agua de la llave o al usarla para cocinar.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Principales

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.