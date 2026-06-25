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Noticias Principales

Anuncian trabajos de reparación de pavimento en Cathedral City habrá cierres parciales

KESQ
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Published 8:37 AM

La Ciudad de Cathedral City informó a residentes y visitantes sobre trabajos de construcción programados para hoy y manana.

El proyecto de reparación del pavimento se realizará de 7am a 4pm en los carriles hacia el este de la calle Palm Canyon, entre la Date Palm y Sungate Way.

Las autoridades indicaron que al menos un carril hacia el este permanecerá abierto en todo momento.

Los conductores deben reducir la velocidad, estar atentos a los trabajadores y equipos de construcción, y considerar rutas alternas.

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Nancy Prado

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