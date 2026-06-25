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Noticias Principales

El Centro de Recuperación ABC en Indio completó una importante ampliación de sus instalaciones

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Published 7:14 AM

El Centro de Recuperación ABC en Indio completó una importante ampliación de sus instalaciones, financiada por el estado con 27 millones de dólares, para mejorar los servicios de tratamiento y recuperación de adicciones a las drogas para los residentes de todo el Valle de Coachella.

El proyecto agrega dormitorios para hombres y mujeres, oficinas clínicas y un gimnasio.

Los directivos del centro dijeron que las mejoras ofrecen un entorno más moderno y de mayor apoyo para los pacientes que buscan tratamiento.

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Nancy Prado

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