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Noticias Principales

El Departamento de Policía de Indio anuncia operativo contra conductores bajo la influencia de alcohol y drogas

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Published 7:30 AM

El Departamento de Policía de Indio realizará patrullajes especiales en busca de conductores bajo la influencia del alcohol o drogas desde las 6 de la tarde del próximo lunes hasta las 2 de la madrugada del martes.

La policía informó que las zonas de vigilancia se seleccionan con base en datos de lugares donde ocurren muchos incidentes automovilísticos.

Cabe mencionar que una primera condena por DUI puede resultar en multas y sanciones por un promedio de 13,500 dólares, además de la suspensión de la licencia de conducir.

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